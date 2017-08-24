Community

The PICKLED WRINKLE presents THE2GUYs – Monday August 28th

BanjoGuy
By BanjoGuy,
Posted Aug. 24, 2017, at 8:49 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Pickled Wrinkle, 9 E. Schoodic Dr., Birch Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-963-7916; thepickledwrinkle.com

This coming Monday – August 28th (yeah – Monday) we – The2Guys – are playing at the PICKLED WRINKLE in Birch Harbor.

… if you’ve never been there it is absolutely wonderful, the cuisine is INCREDIBLE, the staff is AMZING … and the entertainment is pretty goodish.

We’ll be singing, sing-a-longing, laughing, drinking … and if time permits – magic-ing too. Oh yes … serious sleight of hand in front of your very eyes. So … make sure you bring your very eyes.

Therefore MONDAY the 28th at the PICKLED WRINKLE in BIRCH HARBOR. –– 9 E. Schoodic Dr., Birch Harbor, ME 04613

207-963-7916.

………… oh yeah!

This post was contributed by a community member.

