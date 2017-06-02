The PICKLED WRINKLE Presents The2Guys … Friday June 9th

Friday, June 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Pickled Wrinkle, 9 E. Schoodic Dr, Birch Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207 963-7916; thepickledwrinkle.com
Oh yeah … getting a jump on next week …
Friday June 9th, The2Guys are appearing at the PICKLED WRINKLE in Birch Harbor … from 5pm to 8pm.
Terrific food, incredible friendly staff, an amazing bar … and the musical entertainment is going to be pretty darn goodish.
Oh, oh, oh, … and if time permits – my altered ego Dameon (yup my better half) will be performing a little sleight-o-hand, prestidigitation at your tables.
