The PICKLED WRINKLE Presents The2Guys … Friday June 9th

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted June 02, 2017, at 5:02 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Pickled Wrinkle, 9 E. Schoodic Dr, Birch Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207 963-7916; thepickledwrinkle.com

Oh yeah … getting a jump on next week …

Friday June 9th, The2Guys are appearing at the PICKLED WRINKLE in Birch Harbor … from 5pm to 8pm.

Terrific food, incredible friendly staff, an amazing bar … and the musical entertainment is going to be pretty darn goodish.

Oh, oh, oh, … and if time permits – my altered ego Dameon (yup my better half) will be performing a little sleight-o-hand, prestidigitation at your tables.

