The Nutcracker at the Collins Center for the Arts

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Arts , 2 Flagstaff Rd, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-581-1755; bangorsymphony.org/show/the-nutcracker/

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s annual production of The Nutcracker featuring the Robinson Ballet returns to the Collins Center for the Arts on December 17th and 18th. BSO Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman will lead the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s beloved masterpiece, with choreography by Maureen Lynch, Keith Robinson and Stevie McGary of the Robinson Ballet. The Bangor Area Children’s Choir will also be featured, making this celebrated holiday tradition a true collaboration among Bangor’s arts organizations.

Story continues below advertisement.

The story of The Nutcracker unfolds on Christmas Eve and follows the young Clara as her toy Nutcracker springs to life in a holiday dreamland. 46 musicians, 40 dancers, and 36 choristers are involved in this year’s production. The cast includes Johannah Harrod as a new Clara, with Edward Vanzura returning as The Nutcracker. Guest artists Laura Gilbert and Samuel Swanton of Brooklyn, NY will star as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Both are graduates of the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, and Mr. Swanton grew up in nearby Holden, Maine.

Tickets to The Nutcracker are available through the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine by phone at (207) 581-1755, in person, or online at bangorsymphony.org. Prices range from $12 to $28 for children 18-and-under and students, and $22 to $38 for adults.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →