The New Tribalism

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 2:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/strangers-at-the-gates-the-new-tribalism-and-resistance-to-migration/

Strangers at the Gates: The New Tribalism and Resistance to Migration, lecture by Seth Singleton, Ph.D., professor at U-Maine, where he teaches courses on international security, US foreign policy, Russia, and Africa. Offered in connection with the 2017 Camden Conference.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. ‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath
  3. Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with riflePolice arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle
  4. Giacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cardsGiacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cards
  5. Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova ScotiaCanadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs