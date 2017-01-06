Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/strangers-at-the-gates-the-new-tribalism-and-resistance-to-migration/

Strangers at the Gates: The New Tribalism and Resistance to Migration, lecture by Seth Singleton, Ph.D., professor at U-Maine, where he teaches courses on international security, US foreign policy, Russia, and Africa. Offered in connection with the 2017 Camden Conference.

