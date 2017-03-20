The Never-ending Popularity of Njáls Saga: The Manuscript Evidence

By Alan Berry
Posted March 20, 2017, at 9:24 a.m.

Thursday, March 30, 2017 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Little Hall 130, University of Maine, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207.581.1913; umaine.edu/umhc/

Svanhildur Óskarsdóttir of the University of Iceland will speak on the manuscripts of Njáls saga, one of the masterpieces of medieval literature. She will emphasize the sheer number of Njáls saga manuscripts, their differences, and the scribal and reader responses that can be gleaned from them.

This lecture is part of the 2016-2017 University of Maine Humanities Center Symposium – Saga and Story: An Interdisciplinary Exploration from the Vikings to Our Time.

Additional support provide by the Andrew W. Mellon Fellowship of Scholars in Critical Bibliography.

