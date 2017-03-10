The Net Result: Our Evolving Fisheries History Conference

Saturday, April 8, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: University of Maine's Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave., Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-548-2529; penobscotmarinemuseum.org
On Saturday, April 8, 2017, Penobscot Marine Museum will present The Net Result: Our Evolving Fisheries. This year’s History Conference delves into this statement: Human innovation and technology have proven to be too successful for the health of our fisheries and our coastal ecosystem.
The speaker line-up of scientists, historians, journalists, activists, consumers and fishermen will answer the question: How did this happen and what do we do now?
Jeffrey Bolster, University of New Hampshire Professor of History, brings a historical context to the present issues facing the fishing industry. Ted Ames, Fisheries Ecologist & Co-founder of Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, will speak about the story data tells. Peter Neill, Director of World Ocean Observatory, will discuss the evolution of the scientist-fishery harvester conversation and initiatives by each to address sustainability issues and meet conservation objectives imposed by regulatory bodies. Patrick Shepard, Fisheries Policy Associate at Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, walks us through the major turning points in the groundfish regulations and brings us the current crossroad in policy as we plot the future of this historically important fishery. Nancy Harmon Jenkins, Food Historian and Writer, will speak about our changing tastes when it comes to the seafood, we as humans consume. Glen Libby, Manager of Port Clyde Fresh Catch and co-author of Caught: time, place, fish, has seen, as a fisherman, how the technological revolution has impacted how and where fishermen fish over a period of several decades. Dave Jackson, former publisher of National Fisherman, will speak about the documentation of the evolution of our fisheries seen through the eye of National Fisherman.
The conference will be held at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and will run 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $60.00 for the general public, with discounts given to museum members, students, teachers, and non-profit employees.
For more information or to register, please call 207-548-2529 or visit www.penobscotmarinemuseum.org.
About Penobscot Marine Museum
Penobscot Marine Museum brings Maine maritime history to life in twelve beautiful historic buildings in the charming seacoast village of Searsport, Maine. Exhibits include hands-on activities for children and adults, as well as a ship captain’s house, marine paintings, scrimshaw, 19th century Chinese and Japanese pottery, paintings and textiles, historic Maine boats, a fisheries exhibit, and an heirloom vegetable garden. The museum has over 200,000 historic photographs, and a maritime history research library. Check the website for daily activities and events. The museum is open seven days a week, Memorial Day weekend through the third weekend in October. PMM Visitors Center, 2 Church Street, Searsport, Maine. For more information go to www.penobscotmarinemuseum.org or call the Visitors Center 207-548-0334 or Administrative Offices at 207-548-2529.
