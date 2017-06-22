The Nature Conservancy & Its Global Mission: Talk by Erin Myers Madeira

Monday, July 3, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Erin Myers Madeira, conservationist, will give a talk about the Nature Conservancy and its world view at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Monday evening, July 3, 5:30.
As we move towards a world of nine billion people, pressure on our natural systems is predicted to intensify. Much of this pressure is expected to occur on indigenous territories and rural landscapes – places that harbor some of the world’s most abundant and most important biodiversity. How do we move towards a future where nature and people thrive? We need to make deep collaboration work amongst people who don’t work together, may not like each other, and probably don’t trust each other. In this talk, Erin Myers Madeira will share The Nature Conservancy’s approach to bringing together indigenous peoples, government, commercial and civil society leaders to address historic power imbalances and work together on some of the most challenging issues facing the environment and sustainable development in Washington, British Columbia, Alaska and Australia.
Erin Myers Madeira is the Director of the Nature Conservancy’s Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities program. Her work focuses on strengthening the voice, choice and action of indigenous peoples and local communities to shape natural territories in ways that improve people’s lives and drive conservation outcomes. Erin started her career as a boat captain then journalist. In addition to multiple roles at the Nature Conservancy, she has held positions at Resources for the Future, Climate Advisers, and Center for International Forestry.
Please note, the Library will be closed until 5:00 when the doors open for this program. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →