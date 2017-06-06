The Music of Derek Bermel

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 06, 2017, at 3:25 p.m.

Friday, June 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/music-derek-bermel/

“The Music of” series is an opportunity to learn about and experience the creative process of a living composer. These distinguished artists will discuss aspects of their music and inspirations for 90 minutes and then accept questions from the audience.

