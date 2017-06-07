The Music of Andrew Norman

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 11:14 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/masterclass-andrew-norman/

“The Music of” series is an opportunity to learn about and experience the creative process of a living composer. These distinguished artists will discuss aspects of their music and inspirations for 90 minutes and then accept questions from the audience.

Free Event

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mary Mayhew launches 2018 gubernatorial campaignMary Mayhew launches 2018 gubernatorial campaign
  2. ‘It’s grave. We need a lot of people’: Maine employers are desperate for workers‘It’s grave. We need a lot of people’: Maine employers are desperate for workers
  3. Police, ambulance on scene as Orrington man barricades himself in homePolice, ambulance on scene as Orrington man barricades himself in home
  4. Drunken wedding guests may ruin island golf carts for everyone elseDrunken wedding guests may ruin island golf carts for everyone else
  5. Ultra-efficient Portland apartment building doesn’t need central heatingUltra-efficient Portland apartment building doesn’t need central heating

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs