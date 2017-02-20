The Morris Farm and Chewonki to Hold Third Annual Forum on Food Security in Lincoln County, Maine

Event will focus on food recovery and reducing food waste as strategies to ensure adequate and nutritious food for all

Wiscasset, ME—The Morris Farm, a working farm and education center that promotes sustainable agriculture and stewardship, and Chewonki, an environmental education organization that promotes sustainable living, will sponsor the third annual Forum on Food Security in Lincoln County. Entitled “Local Food, Local Hunger,” the forum is open to the public and will take place on March 4, 2017 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Chewonki Center for Environmental Education, 485 Chewonki Neck Road in Wiscasset.

According to Feeding America, 4,960 people in Lincoln County, or 13.7% of the county’s population, are food-insecure—meaning they do not have the resources to put together three balanced meals per day. The problem is especially acute among families with children. Over 47 percent of students in Lincoln County are eligible for free or reduced-fee school lunches.

Part of the solution can be found in recovering the many tons of food that are wasted locally each year. Strategies such as gleaning (harvesting and using fresh produce that is not sent to market); recovering fresh produce that remains unsold after farmers’ markets, or that supermarkets are preparing to dispose of; and re-distributing fresh, unused foods or meals from restaurants, caterers and cafeterias can help to ensure that all County residents can access healthy, nutritious meals.

Forum keynote speaker, Hannah Semler from Healthy Acadia, will share her experience in coordinating food recovery efforts in Hancock and Washington Counties, and the importance of using the full potential of food. Breakout sessions at the event will include round table and panel discussions on different aspects of food recovery. Representatives from the Merrymeeting Gleaners, Spectrum Generations, Brunswick SNAP-ED, FARMS (Focus on Agriculture in Rural Maine Schools), Bath Housing Authority and Garbage to Garden will discuss their roles in the food recovery cycle.

Discussion sessions will offer new perspectives on cooking and nutrition education, gleaning, farm-to-school programs, nutrition incentive programs, and senior hunger. The leaders of the Maine Food System Innovation Challenge (students from New England colleges who developed unique programs for reducing food waste) will introduce their winning ideas. Experts will also be on hand to discuss importance of commercial and farm level composting.

Tickets to the Forum are $15 through February 20th, $25 from February 21st until the day of the forum and include a healthy lunch and snacks created from recovered food. A morning half day option for $10 is available but does not include lunch.

WHO: The Morris Farm, Chewonki, and representatives from The University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Merrymeeting Food Council, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Healthy Lincoln County, Healthy Acadia, Spectrum Generations, Maine Food System Innovation Challenge college track winners, Garbage to Garden, FARMS, NRCM, and others.

WHAT: Local Food, Local Hunger: A Forum on Food Security in Lincoln County, Maine

WHEN: Saturday March 4, 2017, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

WHERE: Chewonki’s Center for Environmental Education, 485 Chewonki Neck Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578

FOR MORE INFORMATION, OR TO REGISTER FOR THE FORUM: Please visit www.morrisfarm.org or call 207-882-4080.

