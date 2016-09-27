The Misty Mountaineers at the Grange

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 2079733976; bangorgrange.org

The Misty Mountaineers Band, named as the Bluegrass Band of the year in all of Maine’s country music associations is slated to appear at the Bangor Grange hall on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 pm. The band consists of Wilf Clark, son of the legendary cowboy singer, Yodeling Slim Clark, and Bernie Staples, Andre Tardiff, Dan Burke, and Kelley Burke, each bringing their special talents to share with audiences. The Mountaineers have performed at many festivals including Blistered Fingers, The County Bluegrass Festival, the Joe Val

Bluegrass Festival, The Red Clay Festival and Thomas Point Beach and many private functions as well as

town events and fairs in the northeast. Preceding the show at 5:30 will be a grange baked beans and casseroles supper, including homemade rolls and pies. Tickets for either the supper or the show are $7 per person. The Bangor Grange hall is located at 1192 Ohio St. The hall has chairlifts to the auditorium. For more information, call 973-3976.

