The Mill Inn & Cafe recognized as best “New Business” by Piscataquis Chamber

For many years, the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce has asked the community to nominate their favorite businesses within Piscataquis County. There are certain criteria that must be met for those nominations to make it to the board of directors for a vote. Each year, at the Chamber’s annual meeting, the Business of the Year is honored by the chamber board and membership, community members, legislative representatives and congressional delegates. The award comes with bragging rights, lots of free press surrounding the celebration, and a promotion package including free advertising for the winner.

One of the requirements for Business of the Year (BOTY) is that those nominated be in business and members of the PCCC for at least two years. The Board of Directors felt it was time to introduce a secondary award for businesses which do not meet the two-year mark, but have had a substantial impact on the community.

The Mill Inn & Café has just celebrated one year in business. It was evident from the number of nominations that came in and the comments from the community that residents and businesses alike consider it a favorite. Executive Director Denise Buzzelli explains: “The DF Mill, in general, has had an notable impact on this region. I have sent out more relocation packages and visitor mailers this past summer than ever before, families wanting to move to this “really cool town”, many of them citing the school system and the redevelopment of the downtown, specifically the Mill, as the reasons for their interest. Ultimately, the Arnold Development Group could have chosen a project like this anywhere in the Nation, but they chose to come to a rural county, even with our challenges, they stayed committed, and it happened. There are apartments and business offices, and there’s an event space, but the Mill Inn and Café is at the forefront of it all, offering an eclectic café with great views and a 6 rooms boutique-hotel. Now, more and more people want to be here, to be a part of this ‘forward movement’”.

Community members absolutely love what is happening in Downtown Dover-Foxcroft, as do visitors. They describe the Mill Inn & Café as a really great place to hang out, watch the river, enjoy the food, and connect with friends and other residents. Tourists coming through town who have lodged at the Inn have had nothing but positive remarks when they leave the area. Denise continues: “I am not certain any of us thought the Mill would actually become a tourist destination, but it really has. This means that our other businesses benefit from their success; if you come to Dover Foxcroft and stay at the Mill, you might check out a show at the Center Theatre or stop in to one of our local stores on your way through the county. Having them here has increased tourism and traffic through the town, and has most definitely had a positive impact on economy and in the way we are seen by the rest of the state. It’s quite remarkable.”

The Mill Inn and Café will be honored as the Chamber’s ’NEW BUSINESS’ of the Year at the Piscataquis Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Dinner on Oct 6th at 6pm, at the Mill Event Space. To register for this event, please check the chamber’s FB page or visit piscataquischamber.com.

