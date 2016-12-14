The Midnight Riders and Sugar Bush

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street , Unity, Maine For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/midnight-riders-and-sugar-bush

This combo is the musical version of when Maine Apple Cider goes hard- delicious and a little edgy.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Midnight Riders are an exciting live band that will get folks dancing to Old Soul, Funk, Americana / Alt. Country, Roots & Blues / Rock N Roll. The Midnight Riders have a collection of originals with elements of all of your favorite generas, but you can expect some old school made new versions of The Stones, Allmans,& Cream & Little Feat with soulful grooves by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and The Meters. Blues tunes by Skip James, Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, and Bob Dylan. Some aggressive song choices from The Dead Kennedys, Nick Cave, Social Distortion & The Drive-By Truckers, as well as a song selection that also covers Roots Alt. Country songwriters Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle & Jason Isbell. The Midnight Riders also have originals with elements of all of your favorite generas.

Sugarbush brings together the guitar, banjo, and cello to create an Americana Folk mix that will help you endure another long Maine winter. Musical mamas Amy Green, Becca Biggs, and Camille Giglio play and harmonize like only Maine gals can, creating a unique sound that allows the artists to speak through music.

A fresh young band, the ladies of Sugarbush, are lifetime Mainers, Homesteaders, Partners, Mothers & Artists- making them an excellent example of the new generation of true Renaissance Women here in Midcoast Maine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →