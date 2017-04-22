Community

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series IV “Idyllic Scenes”

By Michael Adair
Posted April 22, 2017, at 4:34 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, Maine

For more information: 207-846-5378; midcoastsymphony.org

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra under conductor Rohan Smith presents the final concert of the season with the performance of Mahler’s great Symphony #4 and a return visit by Soprano Rachele Schmiege who received rave reviews for her performance with us last season in Verdi’s Requiem.

The program includes:

Oberon Overture by Carl Maria von Weber

Chansons d’Auvergne by Joseph Canteloube with soloist Rachele Schmiege

Symphony No. 4 by Gustav Mahler with soloist Rachele Schmiege

This concert will be performed in the beautiful Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston, Saturday, May 13, at 7:30PM.

Adult $20 – 18 and under and college students with ID are admitted free.

Our website for more information and tickets is http://www.midcoastsymphony.org

Tickets are available at the door by cash or check only.

Tickets by Phone at 207-846-5378 (MSO Box Office)

Ticket outlets:

– Gulf of Maine Books (Brunswick)

– Now You’re Cooking (Bath)

– The Franco Center (Lewiston) 207-689-2000

This concert also will be performed in the Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., in Topsham, Sunday, May 14, at 2:30PM.

