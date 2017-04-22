The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series IV “Idyllic Scenes”

Sunday, May 14, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: The Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, Maine
For more information: 207-846-5378; midcoastsymphony.org
The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra under conductor Rohan Smith presents the final concert of the season with the performance of Mahler’s great Symphony #4 and a return visit by Soprano Rachele Schmiege who received rave reviews for her performance with us last season in Verdi’s Requiem.
The program includes:
Oberon Overture by Carl Maria von Weber
Chansons d’Auvergne by Joseph Canteloube with soloist Rachele Schmiege
Symphony No. 4 by Gustav Mahler with soloist Rachele Schmiege
This concert will be performed in the Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., in Topsham, Sunday, May 14, at 2:30PM.
Adult $20 – 18 and under and college students with ID are admitted free.
Our website for more information and tickets is http://www.midcoastsymphony.org
Tickets are available at the door by cash or check only.
Tickets by Phone at 207-846-5378 (MSO Box Office)
Ticket outlets:
– Gulf of Maine Books (Brunswick)
– Now You’re Cooking (Bath)
This concert also will be performed in the Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston, Saturday, May 13, at 7:30PM.
