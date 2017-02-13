Community

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series III “Pops at the Opera”

By Michael Adair
Posted Feb. 13, 2017, at 9:46 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, Maine

For more information: 207-846-5378; midcoastsymphony.org

In Concert Series III “Pops at the Opera” the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Eric Hewitt presents a variety of light and familiar selections from operas:

Johann Strauss, Jr: Overture to Die Fledermaus

Wagner: “Liebestod” from Tristan und Isolde

Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2

Ponchielli: “Dance of the Hours” from La gioconda

Puccini: “Intermezzo” from Manon Lescaut, Act III

Tchaikovsky: “Polonaise” from Eugene Onegin

Verdi: “Prelude” from La Traviata, Act I

Richard Strauss: “Waltz Sequence” from Der Rosenkavalier

This concert will be performed in the Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., in Topsham, Sunday, March 19, at 2:30PM.

Adult $20 – 18 and under and college students with ID are admitted free.

Our website for more information and tickets is http://www.midcoastsymphony.org

Tickets are available at the door by cash or check only.

Tickets by Phone at 207-846-5378 (MSO Box Office)

Ticket outlets:

– Gulf of Maine Books (Brunswick)

– Now You’re Cooking (Bath)

This concert also will be performed in the Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston, Saturday, March 18, at 7:30PM.

