The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series II “Summer Music for a Winter’s Eve”

By Michael Adair
Posted Dec. 19, 2016, at 12:22 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St, Lewiston, Maine

For more information: 207-846-5378; midcoastsymphony.org

In Concert Series II “Summer Music for a Winter’s Eve” the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra under conductor Rohan Smith presents:

Smetana: Overture to the Bartered Bride

Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

This concert will be performed in the beautiful Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston, Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30PM.

Adult $20 – 18 and under and college students with ID are admitted free.

Three concerts are $60 (one ticket for each of 3 concerts at your chosen venue, plus a bonus ticket for one concert.)

Our website for more information and tickets is http://www.midcoastsymphony.org

Tickets are available at the door by cash or check only.

Tickets by Phone at 207-846-5378 (MSO Box Office)

Ticket outlets:

– Gulf of Maine Books (Brunswick)

– Now You’re Cooking (Bath)

– The Franco Center (Lewiston) 207-689-2000

This concert also will be performed in the Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., in Topsham, Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2:30PM.

