The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Concert Series II “Summer Music for a Winter’s Eve”

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: The Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham, Maine
For more information: 207-846-5378; midcoastsymphony.org
In Concert Series II “Summer Music for a Winter’s Eve” the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra under conductor Rohan Smith presents:
Smetana: Overture to the Bartered Bride
Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4
This concert will be performed in the Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., in Topsham, Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2:30PM.
Adult $20 – 18 and under and college students with ID are admitted free.
Three concerts are $60 (one ticket for each of 4 concerts at your chosen venue, plus a bonus ticket for one concert.)
Our website for more information and tickets is http://www.midcoastsymphony.org
Tickets are available at the door by cash or check only.
Tickets by Phone at 207-846-5378 (MSO Box Office)
Ticket outlets:
– Gulf of Maine Books (Brunswick)
– Now You’re Cooking (Bath)
This concert also will be performed in the Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston, Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30PM.
