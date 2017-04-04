The Met Opera Live in HD! – La traviata

Sonya Yoncheva sings one of opera’s most beloved heroines, the tragic courtesan Violetta, a role in which she triumphed on the Met stage in 2015, opposite Michael Fabiano as her lover, Alfredo, and Thomas Hampson as his father, Germont. Carmen Giannattasio sings later performances of the title role opposite Atalla Ayan, with the great Plácido Domingo as Germont. Nicola Luisotti conducts.

Verdi’s La Traviata survived a notoriously unsuccessful opening night to become one of the best-loved operas in the repertoire. Following the larger-scale dramas of Rigoletto and Il Trovatore, its intimate scope and subject matter inspired the composer to create some of his most profound and heartfelt music. The title role of the “fallen woman” has captured the imaginations of audiences and performers alike with its inexhaustible vocal and dramatic possibilities—and challenges. Violetta is considered a pinnacle of the soprano repertoire.

We are not able to broadcast this opera live. It will be recorded on the performance date and shown on our screen, as if it were a live showing.

Adults $25, Seniors $20, Students $10

All fees included.

Learn before you go! Attend a free talk at these locations to join fellow opera lovers or learn more about this opera:

April 25, 4 p.m. at Dirigo Pines

April 26, 4 p.m. at Brewer Public Library

April 27, 5:30 p.m. at Orono Public Library

