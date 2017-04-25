The Memoir Network Workshop

By Bangor Public Library
Posted April 25, 2017, at 1:39 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org

The Memoir Network is a group of writers who assist, mentor, and coach other writers. The Memoir Network will hosting a workshop at the Bangor Public Library Wednesday, May 10th from 6:30 – 8:00 PM. The workshop will help participates create a working outline of a memoir in hopes of encouraging writers to put their stories on to paper for the world to read.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer
  2. Trump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monumentTrump, LePage actions threaten Maine’s national monument
  3. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes
  4. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland
  5. Muslim Portlander says former boss taunted her with pork before firing her

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs