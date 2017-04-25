The Memoir Network Workshop

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org
The Memoir Network is a group of writers who assist, mentor, and coach other writers. The Memoir Network will hosting a workshop at the Bangor Public Library Wednesday, May 10th from 6:30 – 8:00 PM. The workshop will help participates create a working outline of a memoir in hopes of encouraging writers to put their stories on to paper for the world to read.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →