The Mallett Brothers Band

By Wendi Richards
Posted Feb. 17, 2017, at 3:40 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine

For more information: 2075097132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/mallett-brothers-band

The Mallett Brothers Band is coming to the UCCPA to celebrate the release of their new historically rich album, “The Falling of the Pine: Songs from the Maine Woods.”

The Band says” We’re stoked as all get-out to announce that we will be releasing a new record this February. “The Falling of the Pine: Songs from the Maine Woods” has been a labor of love that we’ve worked on for close to two years, and we’re psyched for you guys to hear it.”

