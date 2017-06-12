The Mainely Country Band to Perform at Riverfront Park, Old Town

Thursday, July 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, North Main Street, Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/p/summer-programs_16.html#concerts
The Mainely Country Band is a professional, four-piece country/country
rock band with over 120 years of combined experience in the musical
entertainment business. Offering a variety of music for all age groups,
the band provides you with quality crowd-pleasing entertainment.
The Mainely Country Band has been performing since 1976 in clubs or
venues throughout central & western Maine. Although the band has
undergone several personnel changes through the years, they still
continue to grow in demand and popularity and have become one of Maine’s
hardest working country bands!!!! The band was voted 2014 Country Band
of the Year by the Maine Academy of Country Music.
The Mainely Country Band has also been an opening act for some recent
concert headliners like Maine based ,The Mallett Brothers Band and Confederate Railroad. Band leader, Jeff Simon, had the opportunity to get on stage and sing the Waylon & Willie classic duet, “Goodhearted Woman” with Confederate Railroads’ lead vocalist, Danny Shirley. They also have a couple of concerts scheduled for this summer to open for The Lacs and also one of country music’s most successful groups, Highway 101.
All seasoned musicians, the members of The Mainely Country Band blend
their differing musical backgrounds to form a unique and solid sound.
Jeff, Doug, Sonny and Richard have a great time playing music together,
which shows in their energetic performance.
Remember to bring your blankets and chairs. In the event of rain, the concert will be held indoors at The Old Town Museum.
For a complete list of performers at this years Old Town Summer Concerts in the Park, visit the Old Town Public Library website or our Facebook page.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →