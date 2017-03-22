The Maine Woods Initiative The history, development and management objectives of 70,000 acres of AMC land in northern Maine

Thursday, April 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org
As AMC’s most ambitious conservation project, the Maine Woods Initiative has afforded the club with a tremendous opportunity to practice what it preaches at a landscape scale in one of the most important conservation regions in Maine. Combining sustainable forestry, world-class recreational facilities and trails, and ecological restoration, AMC has been pioneering a new model of conservation ownership in Maine. With a land base of 70,000 acres or about 100 square miles, AMC’s Land Manager will reflect on the first decade of AMC’s ownership and what lies ahead.
Steve Tatko was born and raised in Willimantic, ME to a fifth generation slate mining family. At a young age he went to work for his family’s business and gained firsthand experience with logging, road building, and business management skills and ultimately became a history major and registered Maine Forester as well. Steve has been with AMC since 2012.
