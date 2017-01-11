The Maine Film Center kicks off 2017 Cinema Explorations series with screenings of THE ANTHROPOLOGIST and Director Q&A

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207-873-6526; railroadsquarecinema.com/cinema-explorations-2017/

On Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 at 10:00am, the Maine Film Center will kickoff the 2017 Cinema Explorations film series with screenings of THE ANTHROPOLOGIST at Railroad Square Cinema. A Q&A with the film’s director, Seth Kramer, will immediately follow the screening on Saturday, January 14th.

At the core of THE ANTHROPOLOGIST are the parallel stories of two women: Margaret Mead, who popularized cultural anthropology in America; and Susie Crate, an environmental anthropologist currently studying the impact of climate change. Uniquely revealed from their daughters’ perspectives, Mead and Crate demonstrate a fascination with how societies are forced to negotiate the disruption of their traditional ways of life, whether through encounters with the outside world or the unprecedented change wrought by melting permafrost, receding glaciers and rising tides.

Seth Kramer directed THE ANTHROPOLOGIST, along with Daniel A. Miller and Jeremy Newberger. Together they are Ironbound Films, which has produced a number of award winning and critically acclaimed documentaries, including ÉVOCATEUR: THE MORTON DOWNEY JR. MOVIE, Emmy nominated THE NEW RECRUITS, and Emmy nominated THE LINGUISTS.

Additional screenings in the 2017 Cinema Explorations series include SPEED SISTERS on January 28 & 29, AS I OPEN MY EYES on February 4 & 5, DISTURBING THE PEACE on February 11 & 12, AFTER THE STORM on February 25 & 26, and THE BABUSHKAS OF CHERNOBYL on March 4 & 5. All screenings take place at 10:00am at Railroad Square Cinema. Screenings are followed by a community Q&A and include bagels provided by Bagel Mania.

Individual tickets to Cinema Explorations screenings are $8 each; Festival passes (each pass admits one to all 6 films) are $30. Railroad Square Cinema punch cards, complimentary tickets, and Maine Film Center membership benefits may also be used. Railroad Square Cinema is located at 17 Railroad Square in Waterville, Maine. For more information visit www.railroadsquarecinema.com or call 207-873-6526.

Cinema Explorations is a venture of the Maine Film Center dedicated to fostering the voices and choices of our community of film lovers. The winter film series is programmed by a local, volunteer steering committee. Program goals are to present works of cinema from around the world that will enrich, educate and entertain filmgoers and encourage the shared experience of communal film viewing and thoughtful discussion. Series support is generously provided by SBS Carbon Copy, Bagel Mania, Buen Apetito, and Grand Central Cafe.

The Maine Film Center is a non-profit organization devoted to strengthening Maine culture through education, dialogue, and the celebration of film and art. Programs include the Maine International Film Festival, the operation of Railroad Square Cinema, and special events and series such as Cinema Explorations and Monday Night Movies. For more information visit www.mainefilmcenter.org.

