BRUNSWICK, ME – Jan. 31, 2017 – The Maine Energy Marketers Association’s Technical Education Center (MTEC) begins its Spring 2017 semester classes on Monday, February 6.

Classes range from Plumbing 101 to Oil Technician Training to A/C Refrigeration & Troubleshooting to Propane and Natural Gas Appliance Install and Service. MTEC also provides a semester long 450-hour HVAC Pro class that will prepare students to qualify for Maine State Licensing in an accelerated time frame. Completion of the 6-week Oilheat Technician Training course will eliminate 6 months of apprenticeship time required by the state for licensing. This program also provides students with nationally recognized Propane and natural gas certification and EPA Air Conditioning Certification.

To learn more about the HVAC Pro class, or Spring semester course schedule, including dates, tuition, and class requirements, please visit http://mtec4me.com/education-foundation/mtec-hvac-pro-cert.php

Nearly all Maine business and residences rely on heating and cooling systems, which means the employment opportunities are plentiful, and the possibilities limitless in the industry. As we like to say, Hot Jobs Start Here! MTEC’s program is concentrated, direct, hands-on, and designed to provide students the nuts and bolts knowledge that will allow them to enter the workforce with confidence.

MTEC has a 95% placement rate with most students hired before finishing class.

Oilheat and propane serve more than 70 percent of the homes in Maine. That means keeping nearly 1 million Maine people warm during our notoriously cold winters. It’s a very important and very big job.

MTEC is a member financed hands on trades school that is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit Education Foundation.

Contact: Hannah Estes, 729-5298, www.MTEC4ME.com

