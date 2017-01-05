THE MAINE CELTIC CELEBRATION PRESENTS A ROBERT BURNS NIGHT

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Waldo County Shrine Club, Northport Ave., Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-2692; mainecelticcelebration.com

Celebrate the 258th anniversary of Scotland’s most famous son and relieve those mid-winter blues at a Robert Burns Night on January 21, 2017. The Maine Celtic Celebration will host the event at the Waldo County Shrine Club on Northport Ave. in Belfast. What is a Burns Night? The official Robert Burns website describes it as the “annual celebratory tribute to the life, works and spirit of the great Scottish poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796). Burns Suppers range from stentoriously formal gatherings of esthetes and scholars to uproariously informal rave-ups of drunkards and louts.” Our local festivities aim for somewhere in the middle of this range!

The Burns Night starts with a traditional Scotch tasting led by Barry Grant. Barry will offer interesting details about various single malt Scotch whiskeys as the samples are tasted. This will be followed by an evening of food (including haggis!), cash bar, entertainment, and fun. Chris Brinn will host traditional elements of a Burns Night, the piping of the haggis and toasts to the lads and lassies, as well as lead a group of local Celtic musicians.

Audience participation is always encouraged at a Burns Night. Prizes will be awarded for traditional dress and recitations of Burns’ poetry, so polish up your oratorical chops! If you need inspiration about material, a listing of Burns’ complete works (559 entries!) can be found at www.robertburns.org/works/.

The Scotch tasting takes place from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Doors for the supper open at 5:30 pm and the program begins at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 in advance or $35 at the door for the entire event including the whiskey tasting, or $12.00 in advance and $15 at the door for the food and entertainment. Advance tickets are available on line at www.mainecelticcelebration.com or by calling 338-2692. All proceeds benefit the Maine Celtic Celebration. Hope to see you there!

