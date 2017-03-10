The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) Annual Legislative Breakfast was held on March 1st, 2017 at the Senator Inn in Augusta. Many Academy members and state legislators were in attendance. This annual event brings together legislators, MAND members, and dietetics students from across the state and provides an opportunity for discussion about the dietetics profession, and awareness and advocacy for health and nutrition.

A highlight of the morning was the presentation of MAND’s second annual state Public Policy Leadership Award to Representative Scott Hamann. He was chosen as this year’s recipient for his efforts to reduce food insecurity in Maine through his work at Good Shepherd Food Bank and Full Plates Full Potential, and for his support of moving the administration of the Child and Adult Care Feeding Program from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Education. Representative Hamann was nominated for the award by Mary Emerson, MS, RDN, LD, School Food Service Director of the Sacopee Valley School System. Dave Seddon, MBA, RDN, LD, MAND Treasurer presented the award to Representative Hamann in Mary’s absence.

Attendees also heard from MAND members including Andrea Byther, MS, RDN, LD, CSO, MAND president, who presented on “‘Who are We, MAND’s role in the “State of Maine.” MAND’s Public Policy Coordinator Ria Saunders, MS, RDN, LD discussed Registered Dietitian Nutritionists and Nutrition and Dietetics Technicians, Registered as excellent sources for credible and useful nutrition information. Kelley Dow, RDN, LD, CNSC, MAND Consumer Protection/Licensure specialist spoke on “Addressing Food Insecurity of our Young Learners: An RD’s Perspective from the Local Level” which focused on the Waterville school system. University of Maine dietetic interns, Alexis Bogdanovich, Amber Elwell, and Amber Murray showcased their social media project, “Is Your Nutritionist a Registered Dietitian?”.

The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) incudes 270+ members, and is the state affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), the world’s largest organization of nutrition professionals. We are trained to provide accurate, science-based information to assist Mainers with all aspects of nutrition and healthful eating. Learn more at the MAND website, www.eatrightmaine.org.

Contact: Anh Thu Truong, MS, RD, LD

MAND Public Relations Chair

publicrelations@eatrightmaine.org

207-939-7131 or 207-973-6487

