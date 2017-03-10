The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) Annual Legislative Breakfast

Andrea Byther, MS, RDN, LD, CSO, MAND president
Anh Thu Truong | BDN
Andrea Byther, MS, RDN, LD, CSO, MAND president
Adrienne White, PhD, RDN, FAND, MAND Delegate and University of Maine’s dietetic interns
Anh Thu Truong | BDN
Adrienne White, PhD, RDN, FAND, MAND Delegate and University of Maine’s dietetic interns
Dave Seddon, MBA, RDN, LD, MAND Treasurer with Representative Scott Hamann and Heather Stevens, RDN, U.S. Health and Human Services, HRSA, Bureau of Health Workforce
Anh Thu Truong | BDN
Dave Seddon, MBA, RDN, LD, MAND Treasurer with Representative Scott Hamann and Heather Stevens, RDN, U.S. Health and Human Services, HRSA, Bureau of Health Workforce
Anh Thu Truong | BDN
Ria Saunders, MS, RDN, LD, MAND Public Policy Coordinator and Kelley Dow, RDN, LD, CNSC, MAND Consumer Protection/Licensure Specialist
Anh Thu Truong | BDN
Ria Saunders, MS, RDN, LD, MAND Public Policy Coordinator and Kelley Dow, RDN, LD, CNSC, MAND Consumer Protection/Licensure Specialist
By Anh Thu Truong
Posted March 10, 2017, at 8:01 a.m.

The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) Annual Legislative Breakfast was held on March 1st, 2017 at the Senator Inn in Augusta. Many Academy members and state legislators were in attendance. This annual event brings together legislators, MAND members, and dietetics students from across the state and provides an opportunity for discussion about the dietetics profession, and awareness and advocacy for health and nutrition.

A highlight of the morning was the presentation of MAND’s second annual state Public Policy Leadership Award to Representative Scott Hamann. He was chosen as this year’s recipient for his efforts to reduce food insecurity in Maine through his work at Good Shepherd Food Bank and Full Plates Full Potential, and for his support of moving the administration of the Child and Adult Care Feeding Program from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Education. Representative Hamann was nominated for the award by Mary Emerson, MS, RDN, LD, School Food Service Director of the Sacopee Valley School System. Dave Seddon, MBA, RDN, LD, MAND Treasurer presented the award to Representative Hamann in Mary’s absence.

Attendees also heard from MAND members including Andrea Byther, MS, RDN, LD, CSO, MAND president, who presented on “‘Who are We, MAND’s role in the “State of Maine.” MAND’s Public Policy Coordinator Ria Saunders, MS, RDN, LD discussed Registered Dietitian Nutritionists and Nutrition and Dietetics Technicians, Registered as excellent sources for credible and useful nutrition information. Kelley Dow, RDN, LD, CNSC, MAND Consumer Protection/Licensure specialist spoke on “Addressing Food Insecurity of our Young Learners: An RD’s Perspective from the Local Level” which focused on the Waterville school system. University of Maine dietetic interns, Alexis Bogdanovich, Amber Elwell, and Amber Murray showcased their social media project, “Is Your Nutritionist a Registered Dietitian?”.

The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) incudes 270+ members, and is the state affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), the world’s largest organization of nutrition professionals. We are trained to provide accurate, science-based information to assist Mainers with all aspects of nutrition and healthful eating. Learn more at the MAND website, www.eatrightmaine.org.

Contact: Anh Thu Truong, MS, RD, LD

MAND Public Relations Chair

publicrelations@eatrightmaine.org

207-939-7131 or 207-973-6487

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Body of missing Sanford woman foundBody of missing Sanford woman found
  2. Maine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster poundMaine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster pound
  3. ‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance
  4. LePage: People who want government aid must workLePage: People who want government aid must work
  5. Next chapter: Bangor bookseller trades retail for book-inspired adventureNext chapter: Bangor bookseller trades retail for book-inspired adventure

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs