Thursday, July 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
All are invited to a special performance, Thursday evening, July 20, 6:30. The Magician’s Assistant is a family friendly one person romp by Brooklyn based artist and clown, Me`lissa Smith. This show will delight and surprise audiences of all ages. The evening will feature a special opening magic act from Mount Desert Island’s own Aiden and Alec Fisichella.
Me`lissa is a professional theater and teaching artist based out of New York City. She leads workshops in physical acting, clown, improvisation, dance composition and theater making. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
