Thursday, July 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Join the Barn Arts Collective and the campers from the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Summer Story Camp, “Ocean Week” as they perform their brand new story for the stage called The Loneliest Whale, Thursday, July 13, 6:30pm.
The Loneliest Whale is loosely based on a real life whale that always travels alone. Scientists believe the whale, who no one has actually seen, sings at a high frequency (52 hertz) and therefore cannot be heard by other whales.
As part of the Library’s summer literacy program, campers worked with the Barn Arts Collective to create and perform this brand new show, which features original music and puppets. The show will include a special whale puppet artist Mike Duffy created for the performance.
All ages are invited. For more information, call the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065.
