The Little Chick Contest is on in Pittsfield & Newport

This week through Monday, July 10 at 5:00 pm, the Little Chick Contest is on!

This contest is for ages Newborn to 5 years of age. If you would like to enter a child, voting stations are at the Courtesy Deck in Bud’s Shop ‘N Save in Pittsfield and the Newport Entertainment Center in Newport.

Please provide a 2 X 3 picture of the child;

Provide the Child’s Name, Age, Parent(s) name and phone number;

The picture will be added to the voting box (You may post a picture in only one location).;

Then tell your family and friends to vote. Please bring lots of dollars and coins to vote for your favorite child. The child who earns the most money will be crowned the “Little Chick 2017”;

The winter will be announced at the Street Dance on Tuesday, July 11, 2017;

The first place winner will receive a $50.00 Savings bond and ride in the parade; and

The second place winner will receive a $25.00 Savings bond and ride in the parade.

This is a great activity involving children and their families. Please drop by Bud’s Shop ‘N Save in Pittsfield and the Newport Entertainment Center in Newport to vote for your “Little Chick.” The “Little Chicks” have a great time riding in The Big Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Pittsfield, Maine.

