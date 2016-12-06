“The Light is On for You” at all Maine Catholic Churches on Dec. 12-16

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Diocese of Portland, 510 Ocean Avenue, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-773-6471; portlanddiocese.org/lightison

From Monday, December 12, to Friday, December 16, all Maine Catholics are invited to experience God’s love, mercy, and forgiveness through the sacrament of reconciliation.

“The Light is On for You” represents the multiple opportunities for confession being offered by parishes throughout the diocese. During this initiative, Bishop Robert P. Deeley has announced that each parish will offer at least three opportunities for confessions during the week.

To search by county for a church offering “The Light is On for You,” visit www.portlanddiocese.org/lightison. To search by parish, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/light-is-on-parishes.

The Advent season provides an opportunity for Christians to renew their faith in the Lord Jesus. Confronting our sinfulness and seeking reconciliation is an important part of that conversion of faith. People who have been away from the sacrament may worry that they no longer know how to go to confession. In that case, they should tell the priest that it’s been a while since they have received the sacrament and ask for help to make a good confession. The priest will guide them through the ritual.

“During Advent, ‘The Light is On for You’ provides an opportunity for all of us, including those who have been away from the Church, to receive the gift of forgiveness by coming to Christ through reconciliation,” said Bishop Deeley. “Invite your family members and friends to come with you to experience the wonder of God’s mercy by confessing sins with honesty and humility. After making a good confession, people experience great peace. It is a sacrament of love.”

A special Advent section has been created on the Diocese of Portland’s website and will be updated throughout the month. The section includes many useful features and resources including a variety of prayers, blessings, and reflections; downloadable and interactive calendars; and event listings for the diocese. It also features a complete list of Masses at churches around the diocese for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception (Thursday, December 8). The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.

