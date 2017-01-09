Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Congregation Beth El, 183 French Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 2079454578; bangorbethel.org

The Legacy of Anne Frank

January 27, 2017 7pm

(International Holocaust Day)

Congregation Beth El, 183 French St. Bangor

207.945.4578 – www.bethelbangor.org – beth.el@myfairpoint.net

Join Congregation Beth El, Bangor for a thought-provoking program about this most famous of Holocaust victims. Presented by Anthony Wexler, Faculty Fellow in Religious Studies at Colby College.

Wexler asserts that the Anne Frank diary, “introduced Americans to a young, innocent victim of Nazi Terror…Yet for all its success, the Diary as also been criticized for contributing to what has been called the ‘Americanization of the holocaust: the process by which the terrifying events of the Holocaust has been sanitized for American audiences.’

The diary’s remarkable and enduring impact on American Jewish life from its remarkable production history to the consequences of placing a young, victim-figure at the center of the American Jewish imagination of the Holocaust will be discussed.”

There will be time for discussion and questions. Memorial service to follow.

Special thanks to JCEA for its help in making this program possible.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →