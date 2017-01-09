The Legacy of Anne Frank

By Mary-Anne Saxl
Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 3:03 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Congregation Beth El, 183 French Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2079454578; bangorbethel.org

The Legacy of Anne Frank

January 27, 2017 7pm

(International Holocaust Day)

Congregation Beth El, 183 French St. Bangor

207.945.4578 – www.bethelbangor.org – beth.el@myfairpoint.net

Join Congregation Beth El, Bangor for a thought-provoking program about this most famous of Holocaust victims. Presented by Anthony Wexler, Faculty Fellow in Religious Studies at Colby College.

Wexler asserts that the Anne Frank diary, “introduced Americans to a young, innocent victim of Nazi Terror…Yet for all its success, the Diary as also been criticized for contributing to what has been called the ‘Americanization of the holocaust: the process by which the terrifying events of the Holocaust has been sanitized for American audiences.’

The diary’s remarkable and enduring impact on American Jewish life from its remarkable production history to the consequences of placing a young, victim-figure at the center of the American Jewish imagination of the Holocaust will be discussed.”

There will be time for discussion and questions. Memorial service to follow.

Special thanks to JCEA for its help in making this program possible.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Long commute taking toll, but this millworker’s ‘new normal’ continuesLong commute taking toll, but this millworker’s ‘new normal’ continues
  2. East Millinocket officials worried about demolition at former mill siteEast Millinocket officials worried about demolition at former mill site
  3. Snowmobiler dies after falling through thin ice in Oakland
  4. Republican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault chargesRepublican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault charges
  5. In effort to reduce contraband, more Maine jails turn to video visitationIn effort to reduce contraband, more Maine jails turn to video visitation

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs