The Leaky Boot Jug Band, Live at The Pickled Wrinkle

Friday, July 14, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Pickled Wrinkle, 9 E. Schoodic Drive, Birch Harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 963-7916; thepickledwrinkle.com/
Friday July 14, 5-8pm
The Leaky Boot Jug Band is a mid-coast Maine group of musicians who make people smile. They’re repertoire of bluegrass, old-timey, blues and Americana tunes has been known to be infectious. With harmonies that soar, and a driving groove the band has been well received in both concert and dance venues and voted Best Band in Waldo County for 2017. For a taste, come enjoy the fish-fry, 12 taps and good friends at The Pickled Wrinkle 9 E. Schoodic Drive, Birch Harbor, ME. (207) 963-7916
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →