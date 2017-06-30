Community

The Leaky Boot Jug Band, Live at The Pickled Wrinkle

By LewLou
Posted June 30, 2017, at 2:28 p.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Pickled Wrinkle, 9 E. Schoodic Drive, Birch Harbor, Maine

For more information: (207) 963-7916; thepickledwrinkle.com/

The Leaky Boot Jug Band is a mid-coast Maine group of musicians who make people smile. They’re repertoire of bluegrass, old-timey, blues and Americana tunes has been known to be infectious. With harmonies that soar, and a driving groove the band has been well received in both concert and dance venues and voted Best Band in Waldo County for 2017. For a taste, come enjoy the fish-fry, 12 taps and good friends at The Pickled Wrinkle 9 E. Schoodic Drive, Birch Harbor, ME. (207) 963-7916

