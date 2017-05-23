Community

The LAKESHORE HOUSE presents THE2GUYS – Sunday May 28th

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted May 23, 2017, at 12:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: The Lakeshore House, 9 Tenney Hill Road, Monson, Maine

For more information: 207-997-7069; thelakeshorehouse.com

I know, I know … it’s almost here … (yay) … the2guys are performing – for the very first time – at the LAKESHORE HOUSE located in beautiful Monson, Maine.

This SUNDAY – MAY 28th (a day before Memorial day)

… from 3pm – 6pm. Located at: 9 Tenney Hill Road, Monson, ME 207-997-7069

Weather permitting we will be outside … in the blazing hot sun.

If you’ve never been there, it’s a wonderful place – just a smidge past an hour – outside Bangor …

Terrific food, incredible staff, lovely location … BINGO!

We’ll be singing, laughing, eating, drinking, celebrating, sing-a-long-ing, … and I’ll be magic-ing a bit – too

So, this Sunday, May 28th – 3-6pm – The Lakeshore House – the2guys … hope to see you there!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contractBangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contract
  2. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  3. Officials identify man who died in Belgrade shootingOfficials identify man who died in Belgrade shooting
  4. Man wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in OhioMan wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in Ohio
  5. Feds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donorsFeds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donors