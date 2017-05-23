The LAKESHORE HOUSE presents THE2GUYS – Sunday May 28th

Sunday, May 28, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: The Lakeshore House, 9 Tenney Hill Road, Monson, Maine
For more information: 207-997-7069; thelakeshorehouse.com
I know, I know … it’s almost here … (yay) … the2guys are performing – for the very first time – at the LAKESHORE HOUSE located in beautiful Monson, Maine.
This SUNDAY – MAY 28th (a day before Memorial day)
Weather permitting we will be outside … in the blazing hot sun.
Weather permitting we will be outside … in the blazing hot sun.
If you’ve never been there, it’s a wonderful place – just a smidge past an hour – outside Bangor …
Terrific food, incredible staff, lovely location … BINGO!
We’ll be singing, laughing, eating, drinking, celebrating, sing-a-long-ing, … and I’ll be magic-ing a bit – too
So, this Sunday, May 28th – 3-6pm – The Lakeshore House – the2guys … hope to see you there!
