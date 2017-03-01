The Jungle Book presented by Houlton Star Bright Children’s Theatre

Friday, April 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Houlton Community Arts Center, Bird St., Houlton, Maine

Come hear the incredible tale of Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves. With the help of his friends – Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther and Kaa the python -Mowgli learns the ways of the jungle. Some of the jungle boy’s adventures are gripping others are hysterical. The jungle is also dangerous for it is the home of Shere Khan, the man-eating tiger who has vowed to destroy Mowgli. This faithful adaptation will enchant you and have you cheering when Mowgli declares, “I am Mowgli, Keeper of the Law and Guardian of the Jungle!

