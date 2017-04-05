The Jayhawks

By Joseph West
Posted April 05, 2017, at 8:37 a.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St, Portland, Maine

For more information: portcitymusichall.com/event/1417541-jayhawks-portland/

With their sun-through-stained-glass harmonies and beer-drenched Gram Parsons-meets-Elton John arrangements, the Jayhawks have earned praise from fans and critics alike for over three decades now. But rather than churn out formulaic rehash, the seminal Minneapolis band continues to explore boundaries, experimenting with synths, krautrock rhythms and even Strokes-ish indie rock, all while keeping one foot firmly planted in the roots-rock sound that made so many of us fall in love with them in the first place.

