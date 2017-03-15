The Jayhawks at Port City Music Hall

Vivian Johnson
By Alex Murphy
Posted March 15, 2017, at 2:53 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Port City Music Hall, Port City Music Hall 504 Congress St., Portland, ME

For more information: 207-956-6000; portcitymusichall.com/event/1417541-jayhawks-portland/

With their sun-through-stained-glass harmonies and beer-drenched Gram Parsons-meets-Elton John arrangements, the Jayhawks have earned praise from fans and critics alike for over three decades now. But rather than churn out formulaic rehash, the seminal Minneapolis band continues to explore boundaries, experimenting with synths, krautrock rhythms and even Strokes-ish indie rock, all while keeping one foot firmly planted in the roots-rock sound that made so many of us fall in love with them in the first place.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Husson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass GeneralHusson student hit by wrong-way driver transferred to Mass General
  2. Four Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw awayFour Maine warehouses packed with perfectly good supplies that hospitals throw away
  3. Map: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of MaineMap: Winter storm dumps 2 feet of snow in parts of Maine
  4. Blizzard leaves drivers stranded on I-295
  5. Feds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eelsFeds accuse Maine man of trafficking in poached baby eels

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs