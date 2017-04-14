Community

The Isle of Our Desire: An evening of opera, art song and musical theatre

By OperaHouseArt, Executive Director
Posted April 14, 2017, at 2:59 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Burnt Cove Church Community Center, 17 Airport Road, Stonington, Maine

For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org

Longing and love: perfect subjects for a warm summer evening.

Metropolitan Opera singers John McVeigh and Jennifer Aylmer are joined by recording artist and concertizing pianist Martin Perry for an evening music centered around longing: longing for an escape, for a sanctuary, for a special retreat. Escape into the intimacy of Burnt Cove Church for this special, not-to-missed concert event.

