The Island Quilters’ 24th Annual Quilt Show

By Ruth Davis
Posted May 17, 2017, at 1:08 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Somesville Fire House, 1157 Main Stree, Mt. Desert, Maine

For more information: 207-244-1233

Our 24th Annual Quilt Show will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 9:00AM to 4:00PM at the Somesville Fire House on Mount Desert Island. Admission is $3.00. Everyone will get a free potholder as long as supplies last.

For many years, the Guild has constructed a ‘Pro-Bono’ quilt which is raffled off to raise money for a local organization. This year’s quilt, a modern looking leaf a\pattern of many colors, will be donated to the MDI community Campfire Coalition which provides heating ass istance to families in need on MDI, Swan’s and the Cranberry Islands.

Our sale table will have Guild Member’s hand-made items. A selection of donated fabrics, books and patterns will also be available for sale. This money will be used for supplies to make quilts for the Cancer Care, Palliative Care and Baby units at MDI Hospital.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Newburgh’s entire Volunteer Fire Department quitsNewburgh’s entire Volunteer Fire Department quits
  2. Here’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor propertiesHere’s why you’ve been seeing ‘X’ marked on some Bangor properties
  3. Child, 5, dies in Vassalboro canoe accident
  4. King: Trump could face beginning of impeachment processKing: Trump could face beginning of impeachment process
  5. DHHS fired a public records coordinator — for releasing a public recordDHHS fired a public records coordinator — for releasing a public record

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs