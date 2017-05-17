The Island Quilters’ 24th Annual Quilt Show

Saturday, May 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Somesville Fire House, 1157 Main Stree, Mt. Desert, Maine
For more information: 207-244-1233
Our 24th Annual Quilt Show will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 9:00AM to 4:00PM at the Somesville Fire House on Mount Desert Island. Admission is $3.00. Everyone will get a free potholder as long as supplies last.
For many years, the Guild has constructed a ‘Pro-Bono’ quilt which is raffled off to raise money for a local organization. This year’s quilt, a modern looking leaf a\pattern of many colors, will be donated to the MDI community Campfire Coalition which provides heating ass istance to families in need on MDI, Swan’s and the Cranberry Islands.
Our sale table will have Guild Member’s hand-made items. A selection of donated fabrics, books and patterns will also be available for sale. This money will be used for supplies to make quilts for the Cancer Care, Palliative Care and Baby units at MDI Hospital.
