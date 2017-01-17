The Incubator Without Walls Express Program

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Katahdin Region Higher Ed Center, 1 Dirigo Dr, East Millinocket, Maine

For more information: 1-800-215-4942 ext. 2476; mainestreamfinance.org/index.php?id=2&sub_id=2827

The Incubator Without Walls Express Program helps individuals start and expand businesses with five or fewer employees. The course discusses Credit; Business Plan; Business Concept; Legal Structures of Business; Marketing; Record Keeping; Financials & Cash Flow; Loans & Grants; Resources & More in just seven classes!

The classes offer guest speakers from the local business community which allows participants to network with local bankers, accountants, insurance agents, web & media designers, and an array of other experts. In addition, participants can receive one on one business counseling.

