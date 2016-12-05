Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Lincolnville Center, ME For more information: 207-763-4652; anthropostheater.com/logos.html

“The Incarnation of the Logos: An Epic Tale of Christ’s Coming to Earth”

Story continues below advertisement.

Performed by Glen Williamson (Member, Actors’ Equity Association)

The story of Jesus’ birth, childhood and youth will come to life at United Christian Church as professional New York actor and storyteller Glen Williamson performs The Incarnation of the Logos: An Epic Tale of Christ’s Coming to Earth on December 28 at 7pm. Studies in Anthroposophy presents the Anthropos production, which harmonizes the conflicting accounts of Matthew and Luke and weaves the threads of many traditions into an intimate but also cosmic drama. This wondrous story begins with the messianic prophecies in the Temple in Jerusalem, weaves through many parts of the world and throughout history, and ends with the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. Adam and Eve, Moses, Adonis, Osiris, Isis, Apollo, Krishna, Buddha and Zarathustra all appear in this sometimes astonishing retelling of the greatest story ever told. This saga is based on the Gospels and the work of spiritual researcher Rudolf Steiner and theologians Emil Bock and Edward R. Smith. The performance runs one hour and fifteen minutes and is suitable for audiences 13 and older. Suggested donation of $10.

A short preview of this production can be seen on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULmjSobEZQM.

Glen Williamson, a founding member in New York City of The Actors’ Ensemble and New Directions Theater, appeared in numerous productions with both companies, as well as with Walking the dog Theater. He currently plays multiple roles in seven productions touring throughout North America and in Europe. His production company Anthropos (the Greek word for human being) seeks to uphold and celebrate what is truly human through the arts of theater and storytelling. Visit AnthroposTheater.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →