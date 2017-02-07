The Illustionists – Live From Broadway

Sunday, June 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main st, Bangor, Maine For more information: crossinsurancecenter.com/events/439/illusionists-live-from-broadway/23

THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY

SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 2017 • 7:30PM

The Illusionists – Live from Broadway is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson, director Neil Dorward and creative director Jim Millan. The show is full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder; The Illusionists has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages witha mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Creative Producer Simon Painter said, “We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Bangor for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. The Illusionists is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

DATE CHANGE INFORMATION**

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Broadway’s Best in Bangor presentation of THE ILLUSIONISTS, initially scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th at 7:30pm at The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 7:30PM.

