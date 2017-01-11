‘The Illusionists’ rescheduled to June 4 at Cross Center in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Broadway’s Best in Bangor presentation of “The Illusionists,” initially scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at The Cross Insurance Center, has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Tickets for the initial performance will be honored at the rescheduled date. Refunds for those requesting them will be made available until Friday, March 3, at the original point of purchase.

The Illusionists – Live from Broadway is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson, director Neil Dorward and creative director Jim Millan. The show is full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder; The Illusionists has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Creative Producer Simon Painter said, “We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Bangor for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. The Illusionists is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

For additional information, visit www.CrossInsuranceCenter.com.

