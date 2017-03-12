The History of Beech Hill

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted March 12, 2017, at 4:23 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/gary-gulezian-interpreting-the-history-of-beech-hill-through-its-present-landscape/

Biologist and environmental-health scientist Gary Gulezian will examine clues in Beech Hill’s current landscape to uncover the land’s earlier uses. Co-Sponsored by Coastal Mountains Land Trust.

