–New York Times bestselling author Kenneth C. Davis will do a presentation about “the hidden history of World War I” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday, June 23rd at 7:00 PM. The program is co-sponsored by the library, Blue Hill Books, and the Blue Hill Historical Society to observe the 100th anniversary of America’s role in “the War to End All Wars.”

Kenneth C. Davis is the author of Don’t Know Much About History, which spent 35 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. This popularity led to a whole series of “Don’t know much about” books by Davis, including books on the American presidents, the Civil War, geography and many more. His most recent books are The Hidden History of America at War (2015), and In the Shadow of Liberty: The Hidden History of Slavery, Four Presidents, and Five Black Lives (2016). Davis is a frequent visitor to Maine.

Kenneth C. Davis will take audience questions and sign books after his talk. The program is free, and open to everyone. For more information call the library at 374-5515.

