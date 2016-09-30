THE HERMON HAWK JROTC BATTALION COLOR GUARD

The symbolic red, white, and blue of the American flag was a breathtaking contrast to the gray rain clouds present on the morning of September 11th when the Hermon Hawk Battalion performed the traditional color guard ceremony before the 9/11 Heroes Run on the Bangor Waterfront. The race raised awareness and remembrance about the tragic events that occurred on September 11th, 2001. The Hermon Hawk Battalion commenced the event festivities with a traditional ceremony that is executed during the playing of the national anthem by cadets or service members to honor the nation’s colors.

During the duration of the JROTC course, students learn about leadership and gain beneficial skills through military values. By participating in color guard, cadets learn discipline and the importance of responsibility, as the five participating members must all work in perfect synchronization while bearing the flags. This ceremony is accomplished with the five cadets standing in a row, shoulder to shoulder, with the outermost two members carrying rifles. In addition, the American, Maine, and school flags are carried in the order of their importance from right to left.

“It was really an honor to be able to present the colors and show respect to all those who lost their lives on 9/11”, stated Cadet Second Lieutenant Halle Cole regarding the event. The Hawk Battalion has established a color guard team that will compete in meets throughout the state of Maine.

