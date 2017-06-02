THE HERMON HAWK BATTALION PLACES FLAGS AT MT. HOPE CEMETERY

Honor is an important quality for cadets of the Hermon High School JROTC battalion to bear. On May 24th, students of the program visited Mt. Hope Cemetery to place flags on the graves of veterans. Cadets could volunteer to visit the cemetery in the afternoon to pay respect to those who have served. The battalion participates in the placing of flags each year prior to Memorial Day as part of the many opportunities for duty throughout the school year.

JROTC is a high school leadership course that motivates young people to become better citizens. It focuses on the seven Army values to teach students how to become better leaders by serving the community. Paying respect to veterans by placing American flags at the top of former service member’s graves is a crucial service that cadets felt privileged to be involved. “I enjoyed being able to pay respect to those who have served,” remarked Cadet SGT Owen Shaw. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to do this.”

The Hawk Battalion will continue to honor the men and women who have been in the service. Cadets plan on visiting Mt. Hope Cemetery next year to perform this task again.

