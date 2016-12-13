The Hallelujah Experience is Coming … Riff Johnson and Hal Meyers

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow and Baby it’s Cold Outside… but it’s going to be hot when the Riff & Hal – HALLELUJAH EXPERIENCE starts in two days:

CHUMMIES in Ellsworth on WED Dec 14th

SEASONS in Bangor on THUR Dec 15th

PITTSFIELD COMMUNITY THEATER on FRI Dec 16th

… all shows start at 7pm … and that’s just this week …

… then:

The COLONIAL THEATER in Belfast on MON Dec 19th

The UNITY COLLEGE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

on Friday Dec 23rd

Soooooooooooo … get ready, get set and please tell all your friends and family and friends of friends, and all the “FANS” of Riff Johson (and there are tens of thousands from what I hear) and my 12 “FANS” (Ha Meyers – in case you were wondering) – to come to one of the shows near you …………

Lots of fun in store, terrific songs, stories, singing, sing-a-longing, laughing, surprises … and even a little “magic”.

Adults $10.00, Kids Under 12 $8.00 – Kids Under 5 Free

A Portion of the Proceeds to be donated to Charities associated with either the community or performance venue.

