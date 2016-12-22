Community

The Hallelujah Experience – Final Show in UNITY

BanjoGuy | BDN
By BanjoGuy,
Posted Dec. 22, 2016, at 11:05 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center For the Performing Arts , 42 Depot St, Unity, Maine

For more information: (207) 948-7469; uccpa.unity.edu

If you haven’t had a chance to see the Riff and Hal “Hallelujah Experience” yet… then you’re in luck …

… the last show is this Friday night December 23, 2016 – 7pm … at the Unity College Center For the Performing arts!

All ages show – fun for the whole family! And for the final performance – more energy, more musical music stuff, additional guest appearances, lots of laughs, a little magic … and lots of surprises!

ANNNNNNNNNND …Pizza place after party! Show starts at 7pm…then we are heading to the Unity House of Pizza whoever wants to tag along and have some fun!

We hope to see all our friends and fans and fellow musicians (hey, bring your axe and join us for a tune) …

Riff and Hal

