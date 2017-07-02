The Great State of Maine Cribbage Tournament – $2500

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Multiple Location TBD, cribbage.me, Statewide, Maine
For more information: 207-797-7891; cribbage.me
Calling all cribbage players. A fun statewide competition coming in September. Proceeds go to MemoryWorks support for seniors and dementians.
State Champion wins $2500 and so does their host sponsor.
You’ve been bragging about how good you are – now prove it!
Three levels of competition – Local, County and State – in September.
Double elimination at each level. Best 2 out of 3 game matches. Lose two matches and you’re out.
Only $25 to enter – that’s it. Maine residents only.
Volunteers welcome (needed).
We’re still compiling the list of local playoff sites. We want at least a dozen in each County. If you want your favorite watering hole to host a local playoff – tell them to sign up at http://cribbage.me Keep an eye on our website for updates. Register early to reserve your space. http://cribbage.me
Must win a local playoff in order to qualify for the County competitions on September 23. Best 2 players at the County level move on to the State Championship on September 30.
Tell you local library or coffee shop or social club to sponsor you into the County competition!
Now go WIN!!!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →